Singapore Airshow 2024: Singapore’s air chief reflects on lessons learnt from ongoing conflicts

The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have highlighted four key learnings that air forces would need to address, and which the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has been considering in its transformation.

The reflections were shared by the service’s outgoing chief, Maj Gen Kelvin Khong, ahead of the Singapore Airshow 2024. Khong has served in the capacity since March 2019.

Khong said that the Russia—Ukraine conflict had reinforced the importance of achieving air superiority.

Related Articles

Singapore Airshow 2022: RSAF begins to receive upgraded F-16s

Airbus, Singapore conducts F-15 refuelling with A330

Singapore Airshow 2024: Pratt extends Singapore engine site

“I believe that, if either side had achieved air superiority, the conflict would have taken on a very different trajectory,” Khong remarked. “There is a higher probability that it would not be so long and protracted.”

Air parity has remained the status between the adversaries with Ukraine sustaining it through a plethora of donated high-end air-defence systems against Russia’s much larger and better equipped air force.

Moscow had been expected to achieve air superiority in the early days of its invasion, which would have allowed the shaping of the land campaign in its favour quickly. A series of operational mistakes, however, prevented that from happening and this failure has continued to haunt its endeavour.

The importance of air superiority was underscored during Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and many air forces, including Singapore’s, had modernised their fighter fleets with the aim of achieving this objective quickly. Between the 1990s and 2000s, Singapore purchased a fleet of more than 60 F-16C/D/D+ and 40 F-15SG fighter aircraft. The majority of the former have been undergoing mid-life upgrades to the F-16V standard with the installation of AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) and other subsystems.

Secondly, Khong said that the recent conflicts had demonstrated the emergence of air littorals, defined as the layer of airspace between land forces and manned fighters, which has seen the emergence of low-cost and attritable drones and loitering munitions.

“One of the key challenges in addressing these threats in air littorals is the cost asymmetry it imposes, if we continue to deal with these threats using traditional means, Khong remarked. “This emerging threat will require innovative solutions which are both cost and operationally effective.”

Cost-per-engagement against low-cost drones, loitering munitions and rockets would be something that the RSAF would be keen to study. With the retirement of its 35mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns in 2014, its ground-based air defence systems have wholly become missile-based. Missiles, especially when two or more have been fired to ensure high-kill probability, cost multitudes more than the target.

While the RSAF has a number of soft-kill measures, systems with kinetic effectors – such as cannons with specialised ammunition or directed energy weapons – may be required to deal with these threats in large numbers and yet in a cost-effective manner.

The third learning point that Khong raised was the short-cycle innovation and adaption seen in the conflict in Ukraine that has yielded disproportionate operational value on the battlefield.

“The Ukrainians employed low-cost first-person-view (FPV) drones with unsophisticated munitions against tanks and personnel to good effect,” he explained. “But we also know that such innovation can be quickly countered, which then drives the imperative to continually innovate, so the adversary is unable to keep up.”

The RSAF and the Singapore Armed Forces, as a whole, has a number of initiatives to recognise individuals, teams and units for their contributions towards innovations and work improvement efforts. The ability to rapidly prototype and operationalise new capabilities during peace and war will be critical in the future battlespace.

Lastly, Khong noted that recent conflicts have reinforced the importance of cross-domain and cross-service integration.

“In battles where air forces have freedom of action and where air power is tightly integrated with forces on the ground, we see successful outcomes,” he noted. “On the other hand, where air power is absent, or where air power is not well integrated with other domains, the outcomes are less desirable.”

The RSAF has regularly conducted air-sea and air-land integration training and has recognised that the reach and speed of air power will be an effective force-multiplier for the maritime and land domains.

In 2022, Singapore has also set its fourth service, the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS), charged with the responsibility of operations in the digital domain and military intelligence.

“Conventional air power capabilities are still important, but we cannot neglect the emerging domain of the air littoral and we will require innovative and sustainable solutions against such threats,” Khong noted. “As we look towards future operational concepts, cross-domain integration will be central to delivering operational outcomes where the whole is more than the sum of its parts.”

Shephard's Singapore Airshow 2024 coverage is sponsored by: