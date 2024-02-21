Singapore Airshow 2024: Elbit Systems unveils Hermes 650 Spark UAV
Elbit Systems has unveiled its latest edition to its Hermes UAS family, the Hermes 650 Spark next-generation tactical drone, at the Singapore Airshow 2024.
The Israeli defence manufacturer said the medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) platform boasted multi-mission capabilities with increased range and endurance, as well as high flight speeds. The Hermes 650 features automatic takeoff and landing (ATOL) and can carry a useful load of 260kg in its total of eight modular storage stations. This would allow it to carry payloads up to 120kg on full fuel capacity.
Elbit said electro-optics, radars, signal intelligence (SIGINT) and other functions can be integrated into the UAV due to its multi-payload capability. The drone was designed to minimise life cycle costs and, with that, mission costs.
The digital UAS was also set out to meet diverse operational needs across the air, land, sea, homeland security and civilian domains, Elbit claimed.
The company has also showcased its Hermes 900 MALE UAV and its SkyStriker loitering munition at the biennial aviation trade fair in Singapore.
