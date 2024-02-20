Singapore Airshow 2024: China debuts Apache competitor attack helicopter in Singapore

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has showcased its Z-10ME attack helicopter at the Singapore Airshow 2024 for the first time.

The Z-10ME, an upgraded export version of the company's Z-10 tandem two-seat attack helicopter, has improved armour and countermeasures.

Despite making its first appearance at the Zhuhai Airshow in 2018, the Z-10ME has not yet attracted any export sales. Three were initially given to Pakistan for extended evaluations but Islamabad cancelled a potential contract for the helicopter in 2022.

AVIC claimed that the attack aircraft had “good flight performance and excellent manoeuvrability at ultra-low altitude”, but company representatives refused to comment further at the air show, citing unauthorised communication with media.

The Z-10ME was said to be equipped with sand filters for the engines, IR suppressors, crash-resistant seats for pilots and bullet-resistant armour for the cockpit. The ‘M’ in its nomenclature represents ‘multipurpose’ while ‘E’ stands for ‘export’. Its twin engines can produce 956kW of power permitting a maximum cruising speed of 259km/h.

The Z-10 would not be participating in a flying display during the Singapore Airshow 2024, however, the AH-64 Apache did. Two of the Boeing-made attack helicopters were also placed on static display, one E model from the US Army and a D model from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

