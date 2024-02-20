Singapore Airshow 2024: China debuts Apache competitor attack helicopter in Singapore
Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has showcased its Z-10ME attack helicopter at the Singapore Airshow 2024 for the first time.
The Z-10ME, an upgraded export version of the company's Z-10 tandem two-seat attack helicopter, has improved armour and countermeasures.
Despite making its first appearance at the Zhuhai Airshow in 2018, the Z-10ME has not yet attracted any export sales. Three were initially given to Pakistan for extended evaluations but Islamabad cancelled a potential contract for the helicopter in 2022.
Related Articles
Singapore Airshow 2024: Singapore’s Apache upgrade among plans to renew RSAF capabilities
Singapore Airshow 2024: Boeing remains confident in Indonesian F-15EX programme
AVIC claimed that the attack aircraft had “good flight performance and excellent manoeuvrability at ultra-low altitude”, but company representatives refused to comment further at the air show, citing unauthorised communication with media.
The Z-10ME was said to be equipped with sand filters for the engines, IR suppressors, crash-resistant seats for pilots and bullet-resistant armour for the cockpit. The ‘M’ in its nomenclature represents ‘multipurpose’ while ‘E’ stands for ‘export’. Its twin engines can produce 956kW of power permitting a maximum cruising speed of 259km/h.
The Z-10 would not be participating in a flying display during the Singapore Airshow 2024, however, the AH-64 Apache did. Two of the Boeing-made attack helicopters were also placed on static display, one E model from the US Army and a D model from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).
Shephard's Singapore Airshow 2024 coverage is sponsored by:
More from Singapore Airshow 2024 | View all news
-
Singapore Airshow 2024: Boeing remains confident in Indonesian F-15EX programme
Despite uncertainty over a clear timeline for final approval of the Indonesian F-15EX fighter programme, discussions have been ongoing between the US and Indonesian governments, as they work to address various aspects of the FMS deal.
-
Singapore Airshow 2024: Singapore’s air chief reflects on lessons learnt from ongoing conflicts
Singapore’s air force chief shares four key learnings from ongoing conflicts ranging from countering low-cost drones to ensuring the defence of the digital domain.
-
Singapore Airshow 2024: Pratt extends Singapore engine site
The expansion has underscored Pratt & Whitneys commitment to enhancing industrial capacity in the Asia Pacific region.
-
Azerbaijan completes Turkish Akinci drone procurement
The exact number of Akinci drones acquired by Azerbaijan has remained undisclosed, but estimates suggested the purchase of two or three HALE units.