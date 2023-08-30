Sentient's ViDAR sensors successfully integrated on Edge Autonomy's VXE30 UAS
The VXE30 is the latest version of the Stalker series of small UAS from Edge Autonomy. When coupled with Sentient’s ViDAR, the VXE30 provides a passive, wide area search capability, enabling it to serve a myriad of maritime operations.
ViDAR, developed by Sentient, utilises AI, computer vision, and machine learning integrated with EO/IR sensors to passively detect objects that are difficult to spot by the human eye or recognise on a conventional radar.
ViDAR has been deployed on ISR, maritime patrol and border protection, as well as search and rescue missions since 2015. ViDAR is proven in conditions up to Sea State 6 defined as very rough with waves 4-6m.
Sentient has successfully evolved ViDAR into a compact, lightweight, low power form factor suitable for deployment on small Group 2/NATO Class 1 UAS such as the VXE30.
Sentient’s ViDAR has been demonstrated on a range of UAS platforms including Shield AI's V-BAT UAS, Insitu’s ScanEagle, Skeldar V-200 and Schiebel S-100 Camcopter as well as planned inclusion on MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.
