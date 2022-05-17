Sentient debuts maritime ViDAR in Australia

Melbourne-based Sentient Vision Systems unveiled its maritime ViDAR sensor at Indo-Pacific 2022, a ‘lookout’ product that can be mounted on crewed/uncrewed vessels or on the shore.

Called ViDAR Surface, it is being positioned as a product for search-and-rescue and passive ISR day/night missions.

It is fitted in a self-contained pod, and since it is scalable, multiple systems could be installed on ships to cover different sectors to ‘detect ships, stealthy boats, small boat swarms, buoys, persons in the water and aircraft’.

ViDAR stands for Visual Detection and Ranging and is described by its maker as the world’s first optical radar.