Sentient debuts maritime ViDAR in Australia

Babcock wins ten-year Queen Elizabeth-class dry dock contract
The first activity in a dry-dock contract for the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers is scheduled for 2023.
Melbourne-based Sentient Vision Systems unveiled its maritime ViDAR sensor at Indo-Pacific 2022, a ‘lookout’ product that can be mounted on crewed/uncrewed vessels or on the shore.
Called ViDAR Surface, it is being positioned as a product for search-and-rescue and passive ISR day/night missions.
It is fitted in a self-contained pod, and since it is scalable, multiple systems could be installed on ships to cover different sectors to ‘detect ships, stealthy boats, small boat swarms, buoys, persons in the water and aircraft’.
ViDAR stands for Visual Detection and Ranging and is described by its maker as the world’s first optical radar.
The Spanish Navy support vessel Reina Isabel returned to its homeport on 13 May after a mission to deliver arms, ammunition and Ukraine — although Kyiv did not receive everything it expected.
Work on the future SSN(R), the replacement for the Astute-class submarines, continues to progress as planned.
Although lagging behind the utilisation of UAVs, militaries are now exploring new applications for and types of UUVs and USVs. Australia is no exception.
Three industry contenders have emerged for the Australian navy's quest for a new unmanned MCM system.
Under contract from BAE Systems Australia, Raytheon Anschütz will initially deliver design engineering and requirements verification for installation of its WINBS navigation and bridge technology aboard the RAN’s future Hunter-class frigates.