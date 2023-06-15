Safran nears $1.8 billion deal to acquire Raytheon flight controls unit, reports
The deal might be concluded as early as this week, as first reported by Reuters.
Through this sale, Raytheon could divest itself of a low-profit venture it acquired through its $120 billion merger with United Technologies three years ago, while simultaneously bolstering Safran's market presence in flight controls, positioning it favourably against competitors.
The French company revealed earlier this month that it was in discussions with Raytheon about the potential acquisition of certain flight control- and actuation activities.
'At this stage, it is not possible to evaluate the chances of reaching any agreement, nor is it possible to be specific about terms and conditions. As appropriate, detailed information on a possible transaction would be given in due course,' Safran said in a statement on 5 June.
The acquisition of the Raytheon business would strengthen Safran's ties with Airbus, as it sells into many of its commercial aircraft and has some operations in France.
It will also expand the company’s relationship with the US armed forces, producing components for the F-35 fighter and V-22 Osprey.
