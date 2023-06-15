To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Safran nears $1.8 billion deal to acquire Raytheon flight controls unit, reports

Safran nears $1.8 billion deal to acquire Raytheon flight controls unit, reports

15th June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The acquisition of the Raytheon business would strengthen Safran's ties with Airbus and the US DoD. (Photo: US DoD)

France’s Safran is said to be nearing an approximately $1,8 billion deal to acquire a Raytheon Technologies unit that makes flight controls for various aircraft and missiles.

The deal might be concluded as early as this week, as first reported by Reuters.

Through this sale, Raytheon could divest itself of a low-profit venture it acquired through its $120 billion merger with United Technologies three years ago, while simultaneously bolstering Safran's market presence in flight controls, positioning it favourably against competitors.

The French company revealed earlier this month that it was in discussions with Raytheon about the potential acquisition of certain flight control- and actuation activities.

'At this stage, it is not possible to evaluate the chances of reaching any agreement, nor is it possible to be specific about terms and conditions. As appropriate, detailed information on a possible transaction would be given in due course,' Safran said in a statement on 5 June. 

The acquisition of the Raytheon business would strengthen Safran's ties with Airbus, as it sells into many of its commercial aircraft and has some operations in France.

It will also expand the company’s relationship with the US armed forces, producing components for the F-35 fighter and V-22 Osprey.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us