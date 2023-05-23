Royal Navy to trial General Atomics Project Mojave STOL drone
According to MoD documents, the ministry intends to award a single-source contract worth £1.5 million to GA-ASI for a seven-month trial and experimentation period to demonstrate 'a threshold capability for a Short Takeoff and Landing Uncrewed Air Vehicle (UAV).'
Mojave is a STOL-capable version of the MQ-9B MALE UAV which is designed to fly from aircraft carriers.
In its lightest configuration, the Mojave can take off in around 122m, less than half the length of the UK's Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers' 284m flight deck. Carrying 12 Hellfire missiles, the take-off distance increases to 304m.
Key to its potential capabilities
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter upgrade moves ahead with first deliveries
The Ozgur upgrade to Turkish Air Force F-16 jets, carried out by Turkish Aerospace industries, claims to bring the aircraft up to a standard equivalent to the latest Block 70/72 model, using domestically developed avionics and subsystems.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.
-
US courts secret bids for next generation air dominance fighter jet project
On 18 May, The US Air Force released a classified solicitation to industry for a contract to work on the service’s future fighter jet being developed under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) project.
-
Why Israel is adding unique new capabilities to its F-35 combat aircraft fleet
Israel has recently tested a number of unique new capabilities for its F-35 fleet, including an extended-range fuel capacity and a precision penetration bomb that can be carried internally by the aircraft.
-
Turkiye's Roketsan makes pioneering launch of cruise missile from Akinci drone
The firing of a Roketsan Çakir weapon from an Akinci platform is believed to be the first instance of a cruise missile being launched from a UAV.
-
Spanish NH90 helicopters to receive engine capable of flying with sustainable fuel
The milestone marks an important step towards standardising SAF use in aircraft engines, contributing to short-term decarbonisation goals.