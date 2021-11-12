ROK awards Elbit Systems $74 million munitions contract

US MDA prepares hypersonic and ballistic missile defence
Northrop Grumman has completed work for the US MDA on the development of satellites intended to track and target enemy missiles.
The MoD of South Korea has contracted Elbit Systems to supply a range of airborne munitions as part of the Precision Fires Programme of the Republic of Korea Air Force.
Multiple contracts were awarded in an aggregate amount of approximately $74 million from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration of Korea. The contracts will be performed over five years.
Elbit Systems has been steadily increasing its presence in the region. As part of Team Redback, Hanwha and Elbit Systems are designing an IFV for the Australian LAND 400 Phase 3 programme.
Earlier this year, in March 2021, Korean Aerospace Industries and Elbit Systems signed an MOU to develop a next-generation UAS solution for the Korean Defense Forces.
In other news, Elbit Systems has received a number of significant contracts from Europe recently.
This month, Elbit Systems UK were contracted to deliver a pathfinder project for the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme.
In the same period of time, Babcock, Elbit Systems and QinetiQ were awarded a £100 million contract to deliver EW systems to the UK RN.
While on 30 September, Estonia ordered 120mm mortars, worth up to €15 million, from Elbit Systems.
Lithuania is donating an L-39ZA Albatross trainer/light attack aircraft to Ukraine.
The first of two KC-390s for Hungary is scheduled for delivery in 2024.
Rohde & Schwarz says it is undertaking substantial upgrades of its Transportable Air Operations Tower.
Turkish Aerospace has converted a target drone into a kamikaze aircraft — but there is no sign yet of a timeline for entry into service.
China's progress on the heavylift AHL has been far less than rapid, but it is claimed a contract was recently signed to push things along.