ROK awards Elbit Systems $74 million munitions contract

Elbit Systems is bringing its experience develops UAVs, such as Hermes Starliner, to its partnership with KAI. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems continues to gain awards in the Asia-Pacific region as South Korea orders airborne munitions.

The MoD of South Korea has contracted Elbit Systems to supply a range of airborne munitions as part of the Precision Fires Programme of the Republic of Korea Air Force.

Multiple contracts were awarded in an aggregate amount of approximately $74 million from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration of Korea. The contracts will be performed over five years.

Elbit Systems has been steadily increasing its presence in the region. As part of Team Redback, Hanwha and Elbit Systems are designing an IFV for the Australian LAND 400 Phase 3 programme.

Earlier this year, in March 2021, Korean Aerospace Industries and Elbit Systems signed an MOU to develop a next-generation UAS solution for the Korean Defense Forces.

In other news, Elbit Systems has received a number of significant contracts from Europe recently.

This month, Elbit Systems UK were contracted to deliver a pathfinder project for the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme.

In the same period of time, Babcock, Elbit Systems and QinetiQ were awarded a £100 million contract to deliver EW systems to the UK RN.

While on 30 September, Estonia ordered 120mm mortars, worth up to €15 million, from Elbit Systems.