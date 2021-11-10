Estonia orders Israeli mortars

Spear Mk II 120mm mortar system. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit is providing 120mm mortar systems plus lifecycle support for Estonia.

The Estonian National Defense Investment Centre has ordered 120mm mortars from sole bidder Elbit Systems of Israel, under a framework agreement worth up to €15 million ($17.27 million).

The contract was awarded on 30 September but it was formally announced on the EU contracts database on 10 November.

As well as an undisclosed number of 120mm mortar systems, Elbit will also provide lifecycle support for the Estonian Army.

Elbit produces two types of crew-served towable 120mm mortar, either of which can be operated with a light handheld fire-control system.

Shephard reported in late October that the 2022 Estonian defence budget allocates funding to procure 4x4 vehicles. A potential candidate is the Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which can function as a self-propelled mortar carrier when fitted with the Elbit Spear 120mm crew-served system.

Elbit also produces the 120mm Cardom autonomous self-propelled recoiling mortar with auto-laying capabilities.