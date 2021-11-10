Estonia orders Israeli mortars

Germany addresses Marder and Mungo maintenance requirements
Three companies win work on Marder maintenance and repair, while the German MoD seeks industry support for the Mungo armoured vehicle.
The Estonian National Defense Investment Centre has ordered 120mm mortars from sole bidder Elbit Systems of Israel, under a framework agreement worth up to €15 million ($17.27 million).
The contract was awarded on 30 September but it was formally announced on the EU contracts database on 10 November.
As well as an undisclosed number of 120mm mortar systems, Elbit will also provide lifecycle support for the Estonian Army.
Elbit produces two types of crew-served towable 120mm mortar, either of which can be operated with a light handheld fire-control system.
Shephard reported in late October that the 2022 Estonian defence budget allocates funding to procure 4x4 vehicles. A potential candidate is the Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which can function as a self-propelled mortar carrier when fitted with the Elbit Spear 120mm crew-served system.
Elbit also produces the 120mm Cardom autonomous self-propelled recoiling mortar with auto-laying capabilities.
Polish and US industry have developed a robot for EOD that includes a novel glass-free X-ray detector, which helps to reduce size and weight.
US Army seeks input from industry to help deliver innovative power generation and conversion, high-density energy storage, rapid charging/recharging and intelligent power management technologies in the Soldier Power Cohort programme.
French mountain troops and the Foreign Legion are conducting tests of a heavily modified variant of the HT270.
Wherever possible, Vietnam attempts to produce equipment domestically. This often involves repurposing existing equipment, as is the case with its new truck-mounted howitzer.
The company will deliver 40 Intercom systems to be mounted in light transport vehicles