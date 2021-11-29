USSF explores contractor-operated model for SBSS

Pathfinder 10 satellite for SBSS. (Image: Boeing)

USSF is gauging interest in SBSS as a Service, with a deadline of 2 December for industry to respond to a Sources Sought notice.

The US Space Force (USSF) may decide to outsource the maintenance and operation of its Space Based Space Surveillance (SBSS) satellite, with responses to a Sources Sought notice due by 2 December 2021.

SBSS is designed to help identify low-Earth orbit military and commercial satellites that may be at risk of being hit by space debris.

Boeing is the incumbent provider of maintenance and sustainment services for the space and ground segments of SBSS, but the USSF is interested in opening up certain services to other contractors.

‘The Government intends to provide SBSS Block 10 and other assets as Government Furnished Equipment (GFE),’ it noted, adding that SBSS as a Service would include ‘contractor operations and maintenance of the SBSS Block 10 [Boeing Pathfinder] system’.

Envisaged tasks for SBSS as a Service would include maintaining health and safety of the space vehicle; executing on-demand space vehicle and payload operations; managing security and cybersecurity; and final system disposal and decommissioning.