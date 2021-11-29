USSF explores contractor-operated model for SBSS

Middle East stays hungry for multi-domain C4I
Demand in the Middle East for ‘total systems integration’ in C4I reflects a broader interest in developing robust joint operating capabilities.
The US Space Force (USSF) may decide to outsource the maintenance and operation of its Space Based Space Surveillance (SBSS) satellite, with responses to a Sources Sought notice due by 2 December 2021.
SBSS is designed to help identify low-Earth orbit military and commercial satellites that may be at risk of being hit by space debris.
Boeing is the incumbent provider of maintenance and sustainment services for the space and ground segments of SBSS, but the USSF is interested in opening up certain services to other contractors.
‘The Government intends to provide SBSS Block 10 and other assets as Government Furnished Equipment (GFE),’ it noted, adding that SBSS as a Service would include ‘contractor operations and maintenance of the SBSS Block 10 [Boeing Pathfinder] system’.
Envisaged tasks for SBSS as a Service would include maintaining health and safety of the space vehicle; executing on-demand space vehicle and payload operations; managing security and cybersecurity; and final system disposal and decommissioning.
Rheinmetall is buying a 25.1% stake in 4iG and setting up a JV in Hungary to drive its digitisation plans.
The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency is looking to exploit public and private 5G networks and has conducted trials involving a 5G network aboard a trailer as well as the use of gunshot detection systems and drones.
Northrop Grumman has proven JADC2 connectivity capabilities in support of FVL networking.
Finnish-Swedish industry collaboration helps AESA radar to detect low-flying missiles and UAVs, says Saab.
USAF aims to use small satellite bus beyond equatorial geosynchronous orbit.