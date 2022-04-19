USN orders relay ground stations for Pacific missile defence

USN picks partner for EW simulator maintenance
Amherst Systems is to maintain and repair Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator and Advanced Multiple Emitter Simulator systems and subsystems for the Naval Air Warfare Center and FMS customers.
Northrop Grumman has obtained a five-year, $99.6 million contract from the US Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific to provide mission-critical capabilities for Relay Ground Station-Asia (RGS-A).
Northrop Grumman will design, develop, integrate, test and deliver the first of the RGS-A ground stations ‘to support legacy and future missile-launch and missile-warning detection satellites’, the company announced in a 19 April statement.
Relay ground stations are a component of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution system, by which the US Space Force aims to overhaul missile warning and missile defence systems.
As such, RGS-A should support existing and new satellite constellations while also being capable of handling changes in bandwidth and resiliency.
NIWC Pacific will develop six antennas for RGS-A to enable the Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) ground system to operate legacy satellites in geosynchronous orbit.
The antennas will be deployed to Guam and remotely monitored and operated from the US.
PAR Government Systems will research and develop RF communications-related technologies to support C4I programmes for the USAF.
VLF equipment will be integrated on a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft under USN efforts to modernise its TACAMO communications system.
Four Saber M60 2.0 radars will be supplied to the Brazilian Army.
US Army brokers deal for BAE Systems to provide its Common Missile Warning System for a fleet of Apache attack helicopters.
In its FY2023 budget request, the DoD called for $250 million to be allocated for 5G projects with the goal to deepen the use of this technology in military applications. Providing low-latency and higher speeds communications are among the goals for the US armed forces.