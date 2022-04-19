USN orders relay ground stations for Pacific missile defence

Northrop Grumman has obtained a five-year, $99.6 million contract from the US Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific to provide mission-critical capabilities for Relay Ground Station-Asia (RGS-A).

Northrop Grumman will design, develop, integrate, test and deliver the first of the RGS-A ground stations ‘to support legacy and future missile-launch and missile-warning detection satellites’, the company announced in a 19 April statement.

Relay ground stations are a component of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution system, by which the US Space Force aims to overhaul missile warning and missile defence systems.

As such, RGS-A should support existing and new satellite constellations while also being capable of handling changes in bandwidth and resiliency.

NIWC Pacific will develop six antennas for RGS-A to enable the Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) ground system to operate legacy satellites in geosynchronous orbit.

The antennas will be deployed to Guam and remotely monitored and operated from the US.