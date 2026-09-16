Europe risks losing control of CUAS production capacity as manufacturers look abroad
European defence companies developing counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) based on lessons learned in Ukraine are securing their first military orders outside the continent, as long-running acquisition processes have been preventing regional demand from translating into near-term production contracts.
This is the case of the Czech industrial group S-Tech, which has received its first orders for the Murmus mobile CUAS system from undisclosed Middle Eastern states and is carrying out deliveries in 2026.
The company’s CEO, Anna Ruzickova, told Shephard that although the strongest demand for those capabilities is in Europe, “the strongest demand that becomes deliveries this year is in
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
India’s rotary-wing capability gap grows as IMRH programme delays persist
With IMRH and DBMRH potentially years from service, India faces a widening rotary-wing capability gap that could drive further foreign purchases even as HAL and Safran build the foundations of an indigenous successor.
-
US Navy moves EA-18G Growler Block II electronic-attack upgrade into full-rate production
A US$184.25 million contract for Next Generation Electronic Attack Units advances the Growler’s modernisation as the US Navy confronts ageing systems, parts shortages and obsolescence.
-
USAF eyes sensor and weapon upgrades as MH-139A Grey Wolf achieves IOC
The Grey Wolf has entered operational service nearly three years later than originally planned, while new sustainment contracts indicate that some UH-1Ns could remain supported until 2031.