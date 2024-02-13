Pratt & Whitney’s six-generation engine passes tests

Pratt & Whitney has completed a design review of an engine that may eventually power the US Air Force’s (USAF) sixth-generation air-to-air fighter aircraft which could replace the F-22 Raptor in the next decade as part of the NGAD.

The successful assessment of the company’s NGAP engine being proposed to the USAF has moved the programme closer to completing its detailed design review. Work will now progress towards ground testing of its NGAP or XA103 prototype which will be expected to occur later this decade.

“The engine will enhance performance that is key to enabling future air dominance capabilities, which are needed to ensure the USAF achieves air superiority and deters pacing challenges,” the company said. “Continued government funding for sixth-generation propulsion development must remain a high priority to support critical platform milestones and warfighter readiness.”

The company has been competing for the programme which was described by the USAF as an effort to “design and perform component risk reduction for flight-weight adaptive engine prototypes for next generation fighter applications”.

The USAF noted: “NGAP will demonstrate that adaptive engine technology can be scaled to meet next generation military fighter engine size requirements, while ensuring appropriate manufacturing and technology readiness levels.”