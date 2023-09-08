Poland's PZL Mielec completes first F-16 fighter rear fuselage to Lockheed Martin
The first rear fuselage was unveiled on 29 August in what was said to be a symbolic return to the tradition of manufacturing military jet aircraft at PZL in Poland.
The completed F-16 structure, along with smaller F-16 components also manufactured in Mielec, is destined for export to Lockheed Martin’s production line in Greenville, South Carolina.
'The production of F-16 Block 70/72 structures at PZL is located in a comprehensively modernised hall. That's 14,000 square metres of space,' said Janusz Zakręcki, president and general director, PZL Mielec.
Related Articles
MSPO 2019: PZL pushes new S-70i weapons pylon
US approves AH-64 Apache attack helicopters for Poland
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with (updated 2023)
'I am glad that Lockheed Martin appreciated the competence of our employees and the potential of this place and decided to locate the F-16 structures production here. It is also evidence of Lockheed Martin's commitment to the development of PZL Mielec and industrial cooperation in Poland.'
In 2022, nearly 50 PZL Mielec production employees and managers went to the F-16 production facility in Greenville. For six months they worked side-by-side with Lockheed Martin staff to gain experience and learn about the F-16 production process.
'Our collaboration on the F-16 programme in Poland demonstrates our commitment to fostering local industrial capabilities,' said O J Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin.
The F-16 is a lower cost, light weight, fourth-generation fighter with excellent visibility from the bubble canopy. Maintenance costs are also lower than competitors says the USAF.
To date nearly 5,000 F-16s have been built for 28 customers.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
DSEI 2023: Kongsberg expects launch customer for Vanguard multrole ship imminently
Testing and qualification of the Vanguard multirole ship by designer Kongsberg has been completed and the company expects a launch customer shortly. The vessel is optimised to be a 'mothership' for uncrewed systems.
-
Insight: Is the Watchkeeper UAV providing value for money for the British Army?
The Watchkeeper UAS has garnered interest from countries like Poland and Romania, despite a chequered operational history in the UK. Shephard analyses the aircraft's capabilities and the cost they come at.
-
DSEI 2023: UK-developed Venom revolver cannon to equip Turkish remote weapon stations
The Venom LR, revolver cannon developed by UK-based AEI Systems, offers features such as reduced recoil, multiple firing modes and compatibility with standard 30mm ammunition. It is now being integrated onto Unirobotics' Trakon remote weapon station (RWS).
-
DSEI 2023: Inzpire extends training support to Royal Air Force
Inzpire's Collective Training Division (CTD) has been awarded a two-year contract to provide subject matter expertise support for 20 Squadron’s Qualified Weapons Instructor (Command & Control) Course (QWI (C2)) at RAF Boulmer.
-
Why the durable MEKO warship design remains popular with navies
The MEKO design from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) can be found in many navies around the world and the number of countries that are purchasing MEKO ships is growing. Shephard provides an overview of the latest MEKO offerings and how this type of vessel has remained successful on the international markets over the decades.