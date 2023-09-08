Poland's PZL Mielec completes first F-16 fighter rear fuselage to Lockheed Martin

The first rear fuselage was unveiled on 29 August in what was said to be a symbolic return to the tradition of manufacturing military jet aircraft at PZL in Poland.

The completed F-16 structure, along with smaller F-16 components also manufactured in Mielec, is destined for export to Lockheed Martin’s production line in Greenville, South Carolina.

'The production of F-16 Block 70/72 structures at PZL is located in a comprehensively modernised hall. That's 14,000 square metres of space,' said Janusz Zakręcki, president and general director, PZL Mielec.

Related Articles

​MSPO 2019: PZL pushes new S-70i weapons pylon

US approves AH-64 Apache attack helicopters for Poland

Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with (updated 2023)

'I am glad that Lockheed Martin appreciated the competence of our employees and the potential of this place and decided to locate the F-16 structures production here. It is also evidence of Lockheed Martin's commitment to the development of PZL Mielec and industrial cooperation in Poland.'

In 2022, nearly 50 PZL Mielec production employees and managers went to the F-16 production facility in Greenville. For six months they worked side-by-side with Lockheed Martin staff to gain experience and learn about the F-16 production process.

'Our collaboration on the F-16 programme in Poland demonstrates our commitment to fostering local industrial capabilities,' said O J Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin.

The F-16 is a lower cost, light weight, fourth-generation fighter with excellent visibility from the bubble canopy. Maintenance costs are also lower than competitors says the USAF.

To date nearly 5,000 F-16s have been built for 28 customers.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by: