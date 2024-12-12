Poland signs for MQ-9B SkyGuardian

Poland has signed a contract with General Atomics Aeronuatics Systems (GAASI) to purchase the MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAS for the Polish Army, the country’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) has announced.

The Polish Army currently leases the older MQ-9A Reaper systems but will switch over to the MQ-9B in 2027, according to the MND.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, said that the purchase of the UAS was an “absolute priority” for the country.

“This is the most modern technology. We will pay about PLN1.2 billion (US$310 million). This is a serious expense, but we need to invest in the highest quality equipment,” he added.

The deal includes several MQ-9B SkyGuardian aircraft. Once integrated into the force, it will increase Polish Army’s capabilities to acquire reconnaissance data using electro-optic payloads and synthetic aperture radar, the MND has claimed.

The announcement was originally expected to be made towards the end of 2023 but after extensive delays has taken over a year to finalise. Although the exact number of drones in the deal was not disclosed, Shephard Defence Insight estimates that three systems will be acquired.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said: “An effective deterrence and defence policy requires investment in this type of capability. On the one hand, we have simple drones that can be mass-produced, even using 3D printers, and on the other hand, we have the most advanced drones, such as the ones we are currently buying.”

The MQ-9B recently passed its full-scale second lifetime fatigue test in October 2024 and has already totalled up a number of orders from other countries such as India, Canada and the UK.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

MQ-9B SkyGuardian [Poland]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

MQ-9B SkyGuardian / SeaGuardian