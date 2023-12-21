Canada buys weaponised MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones
Canada has officially signed a C$2.49 billion (US$1.82 billion) contract to purchase 11 armed MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI). The deal included six of GA-ASI’s certified ground control stations, support equipment and initial weapons for the UAS.
The initial delivery for the Canadian RPAS programme has been scheduled for 2028, marking a one-year delay from the original projection. The Department of National Defence (DND) approximated the overall contract value to range between C$1 billion and C$5 billion (US$790 million to $3.9 billion).
Considering this, Shephard previously estimated that Canada could acquire up to
