Canada buys weaponised MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones

21st December 2023 - 10:22 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian was identified as the likely winner of the Canadian RPAS contract more than 18 months ago. (Photo: GA-ASI)

The deal signed between Canada and General Atomics included ground control stations and initial weapons for the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, with deliveries expected to commence in 2028.

Canada has officially signed a C$2.49 billion (US$1.82 billion) contract to purchase 11 armed MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI). The deal included six of GA-ASI’s certified ground control stations, support equipment and initial weapons for the UAS.

The initial delivery for the Canadian RPAS programme has been scheduled for 2028, marking a one-year delay from the original projection. The Department of National Defence (DND) approximated the overall contract value to range between C$1 billion and C$5 billion (US$790 million to $3.9 billion). 

Considering this, Shephard previously estimated that Canada could acquire up to

