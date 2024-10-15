General Atomics’ MQ-9B passes full-scale second lifetime fatigue test

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has completed a full-scale fatigue test of the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). The test airframe was a production aircraft, purpose-built to support the ongoing test campaign.

According to GA-ASI, the test was a ‘second lifetime’ of fatigue testing, a crucial part of the aircraft’s certification to NATO standard STANAG 4671 where it must be tested through three lifetimes, proving its expected 40,000-hour lifetime.

The MQ-9B is an upgraded version of the MQ-A designed for ISR missions. It is split into two variants: the SkyGuardian and its maritime sibling, the SeaGuardian. It has improved hardware