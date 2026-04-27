NHI’s NH90: Europe’s multirole helicopter strives to maintain relevance (updated 2026)

The NH90 is a multirole helicopter, first conceived and designed as part of a multinational effort between France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands to meet NATO requirements. The company, NHIndustries (NHI), brings together Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo and GKN – the trilateral venture responsible for the NH90’s design, production and support.

The helicopter operates as one of two variants: the NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH) for maritime and utility operations and the Tactical Transport Helicopter (TTH) for land-based utility and troop lift operations.

As noted on Shephard Defence Insight, the common helicopter NH90 design is a twin-engine design with four-bladed main