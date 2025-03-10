To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland working to increase artillery capability

10th March 2025 - 15:25 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Bristol, UK

Polish Army Krab 155mm self-propelled howitzers are manufactured in Poland. (Photo: Polish Ministry of Defence)

Poland’s old Russian 122mm 2S1 self-propelled (SP) artillery system is being replaced by Krab and K9 SP artillery systems which both fire standard NATO 155mm ammunition.

The Polish Army is seeking more range from its SP artillery and artillery rocket systems (ARS), according to a Polish official speaking at the Omega Indirect Fires Conference held in Bristol, UK, last week. Poland is also phasing out older systems.

The official, speaking under Chatham House Rules, emphasised the importance of the systems and said: “Massive use of field artillery is effective but expensive and that artillery is the only argument in a war of attrition.”

The old Russian systems are being replaced by locally made Krab and South Korean Hanwha Aerospace K9 SP 155mm/52cal artillery systems.

Krab utilises

