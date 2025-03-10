Poland working to increase artillery capability

The Polish Army is seeking more range from its SP artillery and artillery rocket systems (ARS), according to a Polish official speaking at the Omega Indirect Fires Conference held in Bristol, UK, last week. Poland is also phasing out older systems.

The official, speaking under Chatham House Rules, emphasised the importance of the systems and said: “Massive use of field artillery is effective but expensive and that artillery is the only argument in a war of attrition.”

The old Russian systems are being replaced by locally made Krab and South Korean Hanwha Aerospace K9 SP 155mm/52cal artillery systems.

Krab utilises