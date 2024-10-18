Poland boosts its Bayraktar TB2 operability with three-year support contract

Bayraktar and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) have signed a contract to enhance Poland’s Bayraktar TB2 Uncrewed Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) fleet capabilities, providing the Polish Armed Forces’ UCAVs with logistical and service support.

The agreement covers a three-year period, with the potential to extend it by two years, NSPA have said.

“This Outline Agreement supports a vital component of Poland's defence modernization strategy,” said Stacy Cummings, general manager of NSPA. “Additionally, the framework has been designed with the view to accommodate other Bayraktar TB2 user nations as required. This is another example of NSPA’s role in supporting NATO allies by offering adaptable and sustainable logistics solutions that can benefit one nation today and other nations in the future.”

Related Articles

Insight: Is the Bayraktar TB2 UAV living up to expectations?

Poland signed a deal for the TB2 in May 2021 for 24 drones and equipment. The first deliveries were made in October 2022. In May 2024, the final batch of TB2 combat systems were delivered, in an order amounting to a total of US$270 million.

The medium-altitude, long-endurance UAV can conduct ISR and armed attack missions and has a payload of 150kg. According to Shephard Defence Insight, Poland signed the contract to fulfil its requirements for UAVs to perform ISTAR and strike tasks.

This provision of lifecycle management will ensure high performance and reliability of the TB2 UCAVs for critical missions – particularly as Poland continues with its Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) expansion plan, NSPA claimed.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Bayraktar TB2 [Poland]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Bayraktar TB2