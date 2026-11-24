Portuguese defence company Tekever is pushing ahead with the integration of its autonomous aircraft systems in naval operations after the recent successful demonstration of its AR5 uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) operating from the UK Royal Navy (RN)’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.

The AR5, a medium altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAV, designed for search and rescue, surveillance and maritime patrol missions, operated from an RN aircraft carrier for the first time when it took part in the navy’s Heavy Lift Challenge 3 in mid-October 2026.

The RN’s Heavy Lift Capability programme seeks to develop cargo-carrying uncrewed technology and new acquisition approaches. The