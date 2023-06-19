Paris Air Show: France makes decision on medium-range loitering antitank munition

Nexter Arrowtech, EOS Technologie and TRAAK have signed a contract with the French Defence Innovation Agency (AID) to develop a new type of medium-range remotely operated munition, a capability so far missing from the French military arsenal.

The AID's Larinae project aims to provide the French Army with a drone equipped with an anti-tank warhead, with a first demonstrator to be rolled out by the end of 2024.

Nexter's solution comprises a UAV manufactured by EOS Technologie, a core-generating charge (CGN) produced by Nexter, and a GPS-independent navigation system from TRAAK that is resistant to jamming.

The remotely operated system will have a range