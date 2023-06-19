Paris Air Show: France makes decision on medium-range loitering antitank munition
Nexter Arrowtech, EOS Technologie and TRAAK have signed a contract with the French Defence Innovation Agency (AID) to develop a new type of medium-range remotely operated munition, a capability so far missing from the French military arsenal.
The AID's Larinae project aims to provide the French Army with a drone equipped with an anti-tank warhead, with a first demonstrator to be rolled out by the end of 2024.
Nexter's solution comprises a UAV manufactured by EOS Technologie, a core-generating charge (CGN) produced by Nexter, and a GPS-independent navigation system from TRAAK that is resistant to jamming.
The remotely operated system will have a range
Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Paris Air Show 2023 News
-
Belgium joins FCAS programme at Paris Air Show 2023
Belgium announced on 19 June that it will join the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme as an observer, despite Dassault Aviation's reservations.
-
Paris Air Show: MBDA aims to overcome complex air defence challenges with Orchestrike
At Paris Air Show, European missile maker MBDA demonstrated Orchestrike, a collaborative combat solution designed to help overcome complex air defence challenges.
-
Rafael ready to counter Iran’s hypersonic threats, says company at Paris Air Show
Planning of flight tests and interception trials for the Sky Sonic counter-hypersonic missile system are under way, while Rafael hopes to start full-scale development in the coming months.
-
Paris Air Show: Patria agrees industrial participation under Finland's F-35 fighter programme
Patria and Lockheed Martin have signed the first agreement under Finland´s F-35 direct industrial participation programme.