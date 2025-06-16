To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Paris Air Show 2025: Portugal signs for sixth C-390 Millennium aircraft with 10 options for future European acquisition

16th June 2025 - 13:30 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Paris, France

RSS

Portugal first ordered five C-390 Millennium aircraft in 2019. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Portugal was the second country to purchase the C-390 Millennium aircraft for its air force, originally signing for five aircraft in 2019. This order marks the first time an operator has signed an additional order for the C-390.

The Portuguese Air Force have signed for an order for a sixth C-390 Millennium aircraft with options for 10 more at the Paris Air Show.

The sixth C-390 Millennium aircraft on order is due to be delivered by 2029. The 10 options are for potential future acquisitions by European nations or NATO members, through the Portuguese state, allowing for increase interoperability and cooperation with newer operators of the C-390, according to Embraer.

Speaking on

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

