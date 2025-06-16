Paris Air Show 2025: Portugal signs for sixth C-390 Millennium aircraft with 10 options for future European acquisition
The Portuguese Air Force have signed for an order for a sixth C-390 Millennium aircraft with options for 10 more at the Paris Air Show.
The sixth C-390 Millennium aircraft on order is due to be delivered by 2029. The 10 options are for potential future acquisitions by European nations or NATO members, through the Portuguese state, allowing for increase interoperability and cooperation with newer operators of the C-390, according to Embraer.
The purchase of the sixth aircraft for the Portuguese Air Force also marks the first time that the C-390 has been additionally purchased by an operator.
