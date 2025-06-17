Paris Air Show 2025: Boeing confirms “very early infancy” C-17 Globemaster III production restart discussions as European market opportunity looms
Boeing has disclosed that there has been growing interest from its customer base and very early discussions with one country surrounding the possibility of restarting C-17 Globemaster III production.
Boeing said that there was “no planned replacement” for this aircraft, shooting down the suggestion that it would work on a successor.
The company disclosed, however, that there was growing interest from a number of countries about the possibility of Boeing restarting production, including “early infancy” discussion with one country about potentially restarting production.
Turbo Sjogren, VP and general manager of Boeing Global Services-Government Services, confirmed: “It is a very extraordinary effort to
Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2025 news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Paris Air Show 2025
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Poland orders Apache targeting systems and will establish local support facility
In 2024, Poland agreed to purchase 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache combat helicopters in a deal worth as much as US$12 billion. The deal included 97 AN/ASQ-170 modernised target acquisition and designation sight/AN/AAR-11 modernised pilot night vision sensors (M-TADS/PNVS).
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus and France sign framework agreement for VSR-700
The framework agreement is for the future acquisition of the system under the French Navy’s SDAM programme. The agreement also paves the way for cooperation with other nations via government-to-government agreements.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Milkor and Hanwha partner to integrate the latter’s SAR payload into the Milkor 380
Hanwha Systems and Milkor announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Paris Air Show to integrate the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) system into the Milkor 380 drone.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI and Saab partner on AEW MQ-9B capability, demo to fly by 2026
The AEW capabilities are seen to slot into Saab’s wider AEW offering as a complementary extension to its portfolio, while augmenting the MQ-9B’s own range of uncrewed aircraft.