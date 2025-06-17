Paris Air Show 2025: Boeing confirms “very early infancy” C-17 Globemaster III production restart discussions as European market opportunity looms

Boeing has disclosed that there has been growing interest from its customer base and very early discussions with one country surrounding the possibility of restarting C-17 Globemaster III production.

Boeing said that there was “no planned replacement” for this aircraft, shooting down the suggestion that it would work on a successor.

The company disclosed, however, that there was growing interest from a number of countries about the possibility of Boeing restarting production, including “early infancy” discussion with one country about potentially restarting production.

Turbo Sjogren, VP and general manager of Boeing Global Services-Government Services, confirmed: “It is a very extraordinary effort to