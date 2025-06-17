To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Paris Air Show 2025: Boeing confirms “very early infancy” C-17 Globemaster III production restart discussions as European market opportunity looms

Paris Air Show 2025: Boeing confirms “very early infancy” C-17 Globemaster III production restart discussions as European market opportunity looms

17th June 2025 - 15:04 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Paris, France

RSS

The C-17 Globemaster stopped production in 2015. (Photo: Boeing)

The discussion of the C-17 comes off the back of Boeing’s focus on a growing European demand for defence equipment amid a growing threat on the continent.

Boeing has disclosed that there has been growing interest from its customer base and very early discussions with one country surrounding the possibility of restarting C-17 Globemaster III production.

Boeing said that there was “no planned replacement” for this aircraft, shooting down the suggestion that it would work on a successor.

The company disclosed, however, that there was growing interest from a number of countries about the possibility of Boeing restarting production, including “early infancy” discussion with one country about potentially restarting production.

Turbo Sjogren, VP and general manager of Boeing Global Services-Government Services, confirmed: “It is a very extraordinary effort to

Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2025 news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2025

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us