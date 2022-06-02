To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan is confirmed as a TB2 user

2nd June 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by Arslan Khan in Islamabad

This satellite image captured by Google Earth shows a TB2 UAV at PAF Base Murid. (Photo: Google Earth)

The Turkish-built Bayraktar TB2 has found a new home in Pakistan.

On 7 April, a Bayraktar TB2 UAV was seen on satellite imagery at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Murid. This was the first official confirmation of the delivery of these systems to Pakistan.

In Google Earth imagery, two ground control stations (GCS) can be seen alongside a variety of support equipment.

Typically, one GCS is capable of handling up to three UAVs. This indicates that the PAF has received at least 2-6 UAVs. Recently, there have been regular flights by these aircraft under the call sign ‘Raider’.

PAF Base Murid has historically functioned as a base for Pakistani UAVs,

