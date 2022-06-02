Pakistan is confirmed as a TB2 user
On 7 April, a Bayraktar TB2 UAV was seen on satellite imagery at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Murid. This was the first official confirmation of the delivery of these systems to Pakistan.
In Google Earth imagery, two ground control stations (GCS) can be seen alongside a variety of support equipment.
Typically, one GCS is capable of handling up to three UAVs. This indicates that the PAF has received at least 2-6 UAVs. Recently, there have been regular flights by these aircraft under the call sign ‘Raider’.
PAF Base Murid has historically functioned as a base for Pakistani UAVs,
More from Air Warfare
-
Netherlands acquires more AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles from US
The US State Department has approved a possible FMS to the Netherlands for AIM-9X Block II Missiles and related equipment, valued at around $117 million.
-
Wedgetail takes part in first USAF-RAAF operational integration exercise
The USAF tested the operational integration capabilities of the RAAF's E-7A Wedgetail during the recent Black Flag 22-1 exercise.
-
US hands over first RQ-21A to Thai navy
Thailand is awaiting five RQ-21A UAVs from the US, and the first has been formally handed over.
-
BAE Systems stresses risk attached to securing F-3 contract with Japan
Combat air industrial ties between the UK and Japan are set to deepen, but BAE Systems is taking nothing for granted where F-3 programme developments are concerned.