Pakistan is confirmed as a TB2 user

On 7 April, a Bayraktar TB2 UAV was seen on satellite imagery at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Murid. This was the first official confirmation of the delivery of these systems to Pakistan.

In Google Earth imagery, two ground control stations (GCS) can be seen alongside a variety of support equipment.

Typically, one GCS is capable of handling up to three UAVs. This indicates that the PAF has received at least 2-6 UAVs. Recently, there have been regular flights by these aircraft under the call sign ‘Raider’.

PAF Base Murid has historically functioned as a base for Pakistani UAVs,