To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • PACAF commander: China’s air force has limited interoperability with Russia

PACAF commander: China’s air force has limited interoperability with Russia

17th March 2022 - 23:39 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The KJ-500 AEW platforms can help direct long-range missiles fired from Chinese fighters onto targets. (Gordon Arthur)

While China continues to field multiple new aircraft types, the lack of military partners it can fight alongside nevertheless places Beijing at a disadvantage.

China’s air force refuses to be overawed by the technological and military prowess of the US, as it continues a steady drumbeat of introducing new aircraft types into service.

But although Beijing remains firmly aligned with Russia despite Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the ability of the militaries of the two nations to fight together remains limited.

On 14 March, the American Gen Kenneth Wilsbach, Commander of Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), was interviewed by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. He was asked about the threat posed by China, and interoperability with Russia.

Wilsbach said China and Russia had performed

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us