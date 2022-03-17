PACAF commander: China’s air force has limited interoperability with Russia

The A-29 Super Tucano – the close air support solution (Studio)
The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano is in service worldwide, delivering a low-cost, capable platform, ideally suited for long-enduring operations.
China’s air force refuses to be overawed by the technological and military prowess of the US, as it continues a steady drumbeat of introducing new aircraft types into service.
But although Beijing remains firmly aligned with Russia despite Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the ability of the militaries of the two nations to fight together remains limited.
On 14 March, the American Gen Kenneth Wilsbach, Commander of Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), was interviewed by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. He was asked about the threat posed by China, and interoperability with Russia.
Wilsbach said China and Russia had performed
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano is in service worldwide, delivering a low-cost, capable platform, ideally suited for long-enduring operations.
The Super Tucano was built to adapt to customer requirements and changing technologies.
Germany has decided it will buy both the F-35 and a Eurofighter electronic combat role aircraft, defying a proposal from the last government.
Pakistan is improving the air force's capability with new platforms such as UCAVs from Turkey.
A winner has been declared for the Australian Army's quest to find a new tactical UAV to replace the Shadow 200.
China achieved its first sale of J-10 fighters last year, to its closest ally across the Karakoram Mountains.