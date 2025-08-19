Nuclear “Manhattan Project-type endeavour” plausible for AI advancement, says UK Chief of Defence Staff

UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has warned that Western thinking about AI needs to adapt if it is to “win” the race against its adversaries.

Speaking at an event held by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) last week ahead of his retirement next month, Radakin reflected on how Europe and its allies can retain its technological advantage in a more contested warfare landscape.

“My worry with this debate is that we embrace our inner geek by focusing on the technology and its applications, and we miss the broader point about the strategy that needs