New Zealand looks to sell off its Orions

24th February 2022 - 12:04 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The NZDF is selling five of its six P-3K2 Orions. (Photo: NZDF)

The New Zealand Defence Force is seeking buyers for five out of its six P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has released a Request for Tender (RfT) notice for the sale of all bar one of its fleet of Lockheed Martin P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft.

Responses are due by 8 April via the NZDF SmartProcure system.

The NZDF announced on 18 February that it is offering five aircraft from the fleet ‘plus support inventory for tender’.

Support items for sale include flight deck and tactical rail simulators, ground support equipment including docking stands, spares inventory and special test equipment.

The RfT notice stated that the Orions will be progressively retired in 2022-2023.

They will be replaced by four P-8A Poseidon aircraft ordered in 2018 via the US FMS programme.

