New Zealand looks to sell off its Orions

India trains on MH-60Rs ahead of arrival midyear
Indian personnel are currently training on three MH-60R helicopters in the US.
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has released a Request for Tender (RfT) notice for the sale of all bar one of its fleet of Lockheed Martin P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft.
Responses are due by 8 April via the NZDF SmartProcure system.
The NZDF announced on 18 February that it is offering five aircraft from the fleet ‘plus support inventory for tender’.
Support items for sale include flight deck and tactical rail simulators, ground support equipment including docking stands, spares inventory and special test equipment.
The RfT notice stated that the Orions will be progressively retired in 2022-2023.
They will be replaced by four P-8A Poseidon aircraft ordered in 2018 via the US FMS programme.
With cost being a factor, Thailand chose AH-6i helicopters instead of dedicated attack helicopters.
India's fleet of Ka-31 AEW helicopters is ageing, and new examples are needed to equip forthcoming warships.
The UK has committed to spend more money on a second tranche of F-35B fighter jets but it has not divulged how many it plans to buy.
Many countries are dissatisfied with their NH90 helicopters, but New Zealand seems to have found a recipe for success.
The hybrid model is the latest in the Skylark small tactical UAS family and manufacturer Elbit Systems has already received a contract for delivery.