NZ lays the groundwork for P-8A arrival

With the anticipated arrival of four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft beginning in 2023, the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has begun preparing infrastructure at Ohakea Air Base near Palmerston North in the North Island.

The MoD announced on 29 November that ground had been blessed at RNZAF Base Ohakea, with Defence Minister Ron Mark performing the honours.

Groundwork is due to commence before the end of 2019, with construction of buildings commencing next year and due for completion in 2022. The first phase will cost NZ$64.5 million ($42 million), and will produce roads, power, lighting and drainage