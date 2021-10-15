NAVAIR issues raft of Poseidon contract modifications

Saab commits to over 100 HX projects should it win fighter contest
Saab has revealed new details of its HX fighter offer to Finland as the company bids to secure more Gripen E and GlobalEye AEW&C orders.
US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has awarded three contract modifications for P-8A Poseidon aircraft and depot-level engine MRO.
Two of the modifications ($131.66 million for the OEM Boeing and $101.4 million for Standard Aero) exercise options to provide maintenance and repair services for CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engines powering Poseidons for the USN, Australia and FMS customers.
Shephard Defence Insight lists India, New Zealand, Norway, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the UK as FMS customers for the multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft.
Each contractor will complete the work by October 2022, the DoD announced on 14 October.
Meanwhile, AAR Government Services received an $85.03 million modification to a previously awarded IDIQ contract from NAVAIR, to provide scheduled and unscheduled depot maintenance for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft on behalf of the same customers.
Additional services include airframe modifications, aircraft on ground support and ‘removal and replacement of engines’, the DoD added.
Work will be performed in Indianapolis for completion by October 2022.
