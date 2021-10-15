To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

NAVAIR issues raft of Poseidon contract modifications

15th October 2021 - 09:52 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Three US contractors will provide engine MRO and aircraft maintenance services for the P-8A Poseidon on behalf of the Royal Australian Air Force and other operators. (Photo: RAAF)

Three new announcements cover aircraft and engine maintenance and repair for the P-8A Poseidon.

US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has awarded three contract modifications for P-8A Poseidon aircraft and depot-level engine MRO.

Two of the modifications ($131.66 million for the OEM Boeing and $101.4 million for Standard Aero) exercise options to provide maintenance and repair services for CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engines powering Poseidons for the USN, Australia and FMS customers.

Shephard Defence Insight lists India, New Zealand, Norway, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the UK as FMS customers for the multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft.

Each contractor will complete the work by October 2022, the DoD announced on 14 October.

Meanwhile, AAR Government Services received an $85.03 million modification to a previously awarded IDIQ contract from NAVAIR, to provide scheduled and unscheduled depot maintenance for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft on behalf of the same customers.

Additional services include airframe modifications, aircraft on ground support and ‘removal and replacement of engines’, the DoD added.

Work will be performed in Indianapolis for completion by October 2022.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users