South Korea to receive extra engine for P-8A

USAF selects Hughes’ satellite communications solutions
Hughes to offer satellite networking solutions as part of a USAF contract to support the development of the ABMS.
CFM International is to produce an additional CFM56-7B27AE engine for a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN), the DoD announced on 16 August.
Work with $14.64 million of FMS funding will be performed in Villaroche, France (53%); Durham, North Carolina (43%); Singapore (3%); and Bromont, Canada (1%), for completion in July 2022.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the US State Department in 2018 approved an FMS of Poseidon aircraft to the RoKN. Boeing was awarded a contract for long-lead materials in March 2019.
Boeing announced the main contract award for six aircraft in March 2020, and deliveries are expected to begin in 2023.
