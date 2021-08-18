To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea to receive extra engine for P-8A

18th August 2021 - 12:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

CFM56-7B engine. (Photo: CFM International)

DoD announces FMS option for South Korea to receive one more engine to power Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

CFM International is to produce an additional CFM56-7B27AE engine for a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN), the DoD announced on 16 August.

Work with $14.64 million of FMS funding will be performed in Villaroche, France (53%); Durham, North Carolina (43%); Singapore (3%); and Bromont, Canada (1%), for completion in July 2022.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the US State Department in 2018 approved an FMS of Poseidon aircraft to the RoKN. Boeing was awarded a contract for long-lead materials in March 2019.

Boeing announced the main contract award for six aircraft in March 2020, and deliveries are expected to begin in 2023.

