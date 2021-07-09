Norway prepares to receive first Poseidon aircraft

Vingtor, the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft ordered by Norway. (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing has rolled the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft, intended for Norway, out of the paint shop. Flight testing is next, with the deliveries to begin soon.

Boeing has completed the construction of the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft to be received by Norway.

Norway is one of eight nations that have selected the P-8A as their multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft of choice.

The Royal Norwegian Air Force has revealed the names of its five P-8A Poseidon aircraft: Vingtor, Viking, Ulabrand, Hugin and Munin.

Viking, Vingtor and Ulabrand were used on Norway's PBY-5 Catalina maritime patrol aircraft in 1942.

Other maritime patrol aircraft have carried those names since, including their P-3 fleet, which will be replaced by the P-8. The DA-20 fleets will also be replaced.

The first P-8A aircraft, Vingtor, will now return from the paint shop to the factory floor to be prepared for flight testing.

The first flight test is scheduled for later this month and mission systems will be installed on the aircraft following that.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Norway signed the $1.29 billion contract for five P-8A aircraft in March 2017, delivery is expected to finish by 2022.

The aircraft can be equipped with the MK 54 MAKO lightweight torpedo, the CFM56 family of engines and BAE System’s Mission Computers and Display Systems.