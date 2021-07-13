Boeing bolsters Indian Navy’s Poseidon fleet

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. (Photo: Boeing)

Indian Navy expands maritime capabilities with the delivery of the tenth Poseidon P-8I aircraft.

Boeing has completed the delivery of India’s tenth P-8I for the nation’s navy. The patrol aircraft is an integral part of the Indian Navy’s fleet and has surpassed 30,000 flight hours since 2013.

This is the second of four aircraft to be delivered under an option contract that the Indian MoD awarded in 2016.

The Indian Navy was the first international customer for the P-8, which is also operated by the US Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force, the UK’s Royal Air Force and more.

The P-8I will provide the Indian Navy with maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The aircraft has been deployed to assist during disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

As part of the contract, Boeing supports India’s P-8I fleet with the training of Indian Navy crews, spare parts, ground support equipment and field service representative support.

Boeing’s integrated logistics support has enabled a high state of fleet readiness at the lowest possible cost.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the total procurement cost for four aircraft was estimated to be around $495 million in 2016, adjustments made for inflation based on the US Navy FY2021 budget documents put the P-8A Poseidon unit cost at $179.7 million in 2020.