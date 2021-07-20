Boeing receives Australian order for Poseidon training suite

The Maintenance training facility at NAS Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing has received an order for the upgrade of Poseidon maintenance training device suites.

Boeing has been awarded a contract for the upgrade of the P-8A Poseidon maintenance training device suite for the government of Australia.

The firm-fixed-price order is valued at around $25million and has occurred against a previously issued basic ordering agreement.

The maintenance training device suite will include virtual maintenance trainers and related courseware and hardware in support of the P-8A aircraft platform.

These works will ensure the fleet receives training in current aircraft production baseline capabilities that align with real-life flight scenarios for the Navy and the government of Australia.

Work is expected to take place across the US and Australia and is expected to be completed in December 2023.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Australia has ordered 14 P-8 aircraft to date and so far have received 12.

The first Poseidons were ordered in 2014 and the two most recent were ordered on 31 March 2021.

According to the manufacturer, the P-8 is a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft, excelling at ASW, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and SAR.