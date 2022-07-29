MH-60 Romeos flirt in India for the first time

The first tranche of US-built MH-60R helicopters for the Indian Navy (IN) touched down on Indian shores aboard a USAF C-17A transport aircraft on 28 July.

The grey-painted aircraft, with serial numbers ‘IN754’ and ‘IN755’, arrived at Cochin International Airport in southern India to a welcome ceremony.

After being assembled and test-flown, these helicopters are then expected to be formally unveiled. A third MH-60R is due at the end of next month.

The IN stated that they would be ‘initially based at Naval Air Station Garuda in Kochi, and put through intensive flying trials for integration into Indian Navy fleet