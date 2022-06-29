Malaysian Army tests its MD 530G helicopters

The Malaysian Army Air Corps’ MD 530G helicopters fired their 7.62mm M134D miniguns and 12.7mm machine gun pods on 21 June, during the Malaysian Army’s annual firepower demonstration.

This followed the completion of final acceptance tests and the handover of the six helicopters by Destini Berhad on 13 June. The contract had been awarded in 2015, but numerous issues delayed their introduction until 2022.

The MD 530Gs belong to Kluang-based 883 Squadron. The squadron will undergo training until it is operationally ready for deployment to East Malaysia.

In other developments, the MoD issued a tender on 18 June to dismantle,