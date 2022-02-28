Malaysian MD 530G helicopters finally touch down

The Malaysian Army held a formal ceremony on 28 February to commemorate the arrival of its six MD 530G helicopters in Malaysia, although formal acceptance of the helicopters will only be in October, stated the Malaysian MoD.

The helicopters had arrived earlier by commercial ship at Port Klang on 21 February. Initial acceptance of the helicopters had taken place in the US on 13 January.

Army Chief Gen Zamrose Mohamad Zain oversaw the ceremony at Hangar 2 of InvaTion Aero at Subang Airport.

He told Malaysian media that the army plans to deploy three helicopters in the Eastern Sabah Security