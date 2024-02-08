Lockheed pitches C-130J-30 Super Hercules to Sweden

Lockheed Martin and Swedish company MilDef International have signed an MoU to strengthen collaboration on Lockheed’s C-130-30 Super Hercules military transport aircraft offering to the Swedish Air Force (SwAF).

Under the partnership, the two will aim to identify opportunities where MilDef’s solutions can be integrated into Lockheed's 'global aerospace and defence ecosystem', the companies said.

“There’s a natural adjacency between MilDef and Lockheed Martin as we specialise in supporting truly tactical mission demands with advanced, proven and integrated solutions,” said Tony Frese, VP of BD for the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin.

“Aligning our expertise with MilDef strengthens Lockheed Martin as we expand our relationships with Swedish industry to generate jobs and economic benefits, while also supporting Sweden’s air power mission through our C-130J-30 Super Hercules offering.”

The SWaF currently flies a fleet of six ageing C-130Hs in support of its tactical airlift mission requirements. All six H variants were expected to fly until the early 2030s.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the latest model of the C-130 Hercules. The C-130J-30 is a stretched version, adding 4.5m to the fuselage, increasing usable space in the cargo compartment.