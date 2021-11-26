To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Tension mounts as Canada heads toward two-horse future fighter race

26th November 2021 - 16:36 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

A RCAF CF-18 Hornet in flight. (Photo: RCAF)

A new twist has emerged from Canada's efforts to select a new fighter aircraft, with one competitor seemingly ousted from the procurement process.

After reports emerged on 25 November that Boeing had failed to meet requirements for Canada’s C$15-19 billion ($11-14 billion) Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP), industry officials are staying tight-lipped on new developments.

Citing a defence source, the Canadian Press news agency and Reuters reported that the manufacturer's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block III bid did not meet standards set by the Canadian Department of National Defence, but Boeing has not officially been cut from proceedings.

‘Boeing would reserve comment pending official notification by the Government of Canada,’ a company spokesperson said in a 26 November statement when asked about the matter by …

