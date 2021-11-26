Tension mounts as Canada heads toward two-horse future fighter race

RAF leads the way to a green future
Sir Mike Wigston spoke at King’s College London on the RAF’s plan to be NetZero by 2040 and the milestones along the way.
After reports emerged on 25 November that Boeing had failed to meet requirements for Canada’s C$15-19 billion ($11-14 billion) Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP), industry officials are staying tight-lipped on new developments.
Citing a defence source, the Canadian Press news agency and Reuters reported that the manufacturer's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block III bid did not meet standards set by the Canadian Department of National Defence, but Boeing has not officially been cut from proceedings.
‘Boeing would reserve comment pending official notification by the Government of Canada,’ a company spokesperson said in a 26 November statement when asked about the matter by …
Saab has made significant progress on its leading fighter programme.
Input from NLR in the Netherlands would assist military aircraft research from Embraer.
A plan by Serbia to procure C295M airlifters takes shape amid moves to procure more helicopters from Russia.
Lockheed Martin will provide system integration services for ASQ-239 EW countermeasure hardware.
South Korea's air force is seeking to seriously boost its ISR capability with two new fleets of aircraft. This is in addition to a separate AEW&C programme.