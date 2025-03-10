Lockheed Martin “bullish” on future of its F-16 programme
Lockheed Martin remains optimistic about the future of its F-16 programme, as demand for the 4th-generation fighter continues, with between 23 to 26 deliveries forecast for 2025 and a “ramp up” in production considered by the company in the future.
With more than 3,100 jets deployed across 28 air forces, demand remains strong for Lockheed Martin’s fighter with its latest variant. According to the latest statistics from the company, Lockheed has 117 Block 70 F-16 aircraft in its production backlog and has delivered 23 jets to international partners to date.
Currently, there are six countries under contract for the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Australian Army aviation veers heavily towards the US
Sikorsky’s UH-60M Black Hawk and Boeing’s AH-46 Apache will soon form the bedrock of the Australian Army’s rotorcraft capabilities, as the army awaits further delivery of both types.
-
Anduril to supply loitering munitions to Ukraine with UK funding
Since July 2024, the UK Government has provided more than £5.26 billion in support to Ukraine, including £3 billion in annual military aid and a £2.26 billion loan for defence spending. The latest deal will see Anduril supply Altius-600M and Altius-700M loitering munitions.
-
Leonardo and Baykar join forces to develop uncrewed aerial systems
Baykar’s AKINCI drone will be the first focus platform for the joint venture, with the first prototype targeted for development in 12 to 18 months.