Lockheed Martin “bullish” on future of its F-16 programme

10th March 2025 - 16:15 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The F-16 Block 70 for the Slovakian Air Force, two of which were delivered in 2024. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The company foresees demand for around 300 Block 70/72 F-16s from customers across the globe and is targeting around a 23 to 26 aircraft delivery total for 2025.

Lockheed Martin remains optimistic about the future of its F-16 programme, as demand for the 4th-generation fighter continues, with between 23 to 26 deliveries forecast for 2025 and a “ramp up” in production considered by the company in the future.

With more than 3,100 jets deployed across 28 air forces, demand remains strong for Lockheed Martin’s fighter with its latest variant. According to the latest statistics from the company, Lockheed has 117 Block 70 F-16 aircraft in its production backlog and has delivered 23 jets to international partners to date.

Currently, there are six countries under contract for the

