Poland set for $7.3 billion F-16 upgrade
Poland is looking to upgrade 48 Lockheed Martin F-16C/D Block 52 fighter aircraft under a FMS deal approved by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency and notified to the country’s Congress for approval.
Under the FMS Poland has requested 58 improved programmable display generators (48 installed, 10 spares), 58 AN/APG-83 scalable agile beam radars (48 installed, 10 spares) and 58 embedded global positioning system/inertial navigation systems.
The request also includes 73 AN/ALQ-257 integrated Viper EW suites or 73 AN/ALQ-254V(1) Viper Shield advanced EW suites (48 installed, 12 spares) and 60 modular mission computer 7000AH upgrades, or equivalent (48 installed, 12 spares).
Aside from onboard systems the deal would also include three AGM-158 missile flight test vehicles (captive carry), three GBU53/B Small Diameter Bomb II (SDB II) guided test vehicles (GTV), eight GBU-53/B captive carry reliability trainers and two (2) SDB I GBU-39(T-1)/B GTV.
Under the upgrade effort Phased Array Warning System (PAWS-2) missile warning systems, Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (JHMCS II), AN/ARC-238 radios (or equivalent) and AN/APX-126/127 Identification Friend or Foe will also be provided.
Earlier this year Warsaw has requested to buy air-launched missiles including up to 821 AGM-158B-2 missile All-Up-Rounds for US$1.8 billion, 232 AIM 9X Sidewinder Block II missiles under a $219 million package, and 745 AIM-120-8 missiles for $1.7 billion.
The FMS missile request is for weapons for operations from Poland’s F-16 aircraft and the most recent approval sent to Congress supports the improved use of the more powerful weapons.
L3 Harris’s Viper Shield is expected to receive its final software drops in the third quarter of 2025, with deliveries to Lockheed Martin expected to begin in the final third of the year.
The system’s digital radar warning receiver technology is being integrated with the aircraft’s new AN/APG-83, also included the request, will provide earlier threat alerting to the pilot.
Insight: How India’s Tri-Service MQ-9B $4 billion deal was awarded
After lengthy negotiations, the Indian Ministry of Defence has now signed a US$4 billion contract with the US Government to procure 31 MQ-9B drones from General Atomics, marking India as the largest customer of this UAV model.
WaveAerospace aims to launch production of new UAS platforms in 2025
WaveAerospace has been showcasing its MULE heavy-lift VTOL UAS, designed for contested logistics missions with a payload capacity of more than 40kg and up to four hours of endurance, while also introducing Huntress, a fast multirotor UAS. Both will be expected to enter production by 2025.
Teledyne FLIR Defense Wins $91 million deal for Black Hornet 4 UAS
The Black Hornet 4 was unveiled 12 months ago and has an improved thermal sensor and an EO camera over the previous platform, and a forward-facing ultrasound sensor and navigation cameras on the top and sides.
European next-generation rotorcraft programme moves closer to reality through new MoU
Launched in 2020 and managed by NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme aims to replace medium multi-role capabilities ending their life cycle in 2035 and beyond.