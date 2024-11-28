Turkey scales back F-16 deal while US shifts position on F-35s, minister claims

Turkey’s Minister of National Defence has claimed that the US has started to shift its position on Turkey’s request to buy F-35 jets after witnessing its progresses on the domestic KAAN programme.

According to local Turkish media, Yaşar Güler addressed the Turkish Parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission on the jets on 26 November in which he gave development updates on its F-16 and Eurofighter acquisitions, as well as ongoing F-35 discussions.

On the F-35As, Güler said: “When the Americans saw that we could build and fly the KAAN, they changed their minds a bit about the F-35.”

The defence minister also