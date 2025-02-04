Lockheed delivers first F-16 Block 70 aircraft to Bulgaria

Lockheed Martin has announced the delivery of the first F-16 Block 70 aircraft to Bulgaria.

Bulgaria has ordered 16 F-16 Block 70 fighters, which will reportedly be delivered in two batches – the remainder of this first batch in 2025. The second is expected to be delivered in 2027.

Lockheed announced the successful flight of the first F-16 jet in October 2024, at its production facility in Greenville, South Carolina.

“The F-16 will help the Bulgarian Air Force stay ahead of threats in the region and play a key role in the allied peacekeeping mission in Europe and around the world,” said Mike Shoemaker, vice president and general manager – Integrated Fighter Group.

“The F-16 has proven its air dominance time and again, and the Block 70 version will give the Bulgarian Air Force a highly capable, combat-proven aircraft.”

According to Lockheed Martin, there is a backlog of 117 Block 70/72 jets to be produced in Greenville, with 23 ready to deliver for international partners.

