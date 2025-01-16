Lithuania to send an extra 4,500 drones to Ukraine despite delivery delays
Lithuania’s Defence Minister, Dovile Sakaliene, has announced that the country will provide Ukraine with an additional 4,500 drones, at an approximate value of €5 million (US$5.1 million).
The delivery of this latest batch of first-person view (FPV) drones, announced in a statement on X, Sakaliene said that Lithuania has also approved a “new faster procedure for transferring state assets”, ensuring that aid – such as drones – reaches Ukraine faster.
The Lithuanian government previously announced its intent to purchase 3,000 additional Lithuanian-made UAS for Ukraine in 2024. In August 2024, it was announced that €5 million ($5.1 million) had already been earmarked for FPV procurement, with five drone manufacturers reportedly conducting tests in Ukraine.
Related Articles
How Russia is ramping up efforts to counter drones in Ukraine
Details revealed on new UAS munition destined for Ukraine
However, the Defence Minister’s statement on this additional drone delivery and faster bureaucratic procedures came as local Lithuanian press LRT reported that some thousands of drones are still currently stuck in warehouses due to delays. Anticipated delivery of these drones has now been pushed back from 2024 to 2025.
According to Shephard Defence Insight Lithuania will spend around €8 million ($8.86 million) on acquiring 7,300 Lithuanian-made FPV drones. 5,000 of this number are destined for Ukraine as military aid, while the remaining 2,300 have been procured for the Lithuanian army.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
How Chinese advancements will impact the future development of the US Air Force fleet
US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has said that China would continue to be a “problem” for the development of the service’s fleet over the coming decades.
-
Royal Thai Air Forces’ bid for Saab’s Gripens backed by defence minister
The Thai government minister expressed confidence in the aircraft type, noting that a decision on the selection process between the Gripen and F-16 would be “made soon”.
-
GCAP needs to “avoid mistakes” of previous programmes to meet 2035 date, states UK Defence Committee
The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) report highlighted issues with opening the programme to other international partners, as well as notable gaps in future training requirement for the sixth-generation aircraft.
-
Uruguayan Air Force firms up options for five more A-29 Super Tucanos
The air force converted options from its original August 2024 deal for five additional aircraft, rounding its total out to six firm orders.
-
Second Hypersonic Test Bed flight completed for US Missile Defence Agency
The US Missile Defence Agency (MDA) teamed up with other Department of Defense organisations, industry and academia to conduct the test.