Hundreds more UAS sent to Ukraine forces with thousands more on the way
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) has sent hundreds more UAS to Ukraine’s 72nd Mechanised Brigade while the Lithuanian government will purchase approximately 3,000 Lithuanian-made UAS for use by Ukrainian forces.
Kyiv RMA has already sent more than 1,000 UAS for use with Ukrainian forces. The administration’s head Ruslan Kravchenko said further support would follow “to ensure that the Russian occupiers burn in hell”. The latest commitment was for 600 UAS.
Speaking earlier this month, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said “Lithuania will soon purchase about 3,000 additional Lithuanian-made first-person view UAS for Ukraine, worth €2 million (US$2.2 million) [and] the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
AI and software companies selected for US Army Robotic Combat Vehicle subsystems
The US Army has intentions to develop light, medium and heavy variants of the Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) as part of the branche’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle family.
-
DroneShield to improve software of DroneSentry-X C-UAS system under new contract
DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible, automated 360° C-UAS detect and defeat device, can offer 360° awareness and protection using integrated sensors. According to its manufacturer, it is suitable for mobile operations, on-site surveillance and on-the-move missions.
-
Ukraine takes delivery of new indigenous C-UAS systems
Funded by the country’s former president, the new C-UAS systems will be sent to the frontline where they have already been tested against Russian invading forces.
-
First flights of Rattler Supersonic Target prove successful
The US Department of Defense (DoD), along with QinetiQ, successfully conducted the first flights of the Rattler Supersonic Target MkI marking a significant advance in supersonic target technology.
-
Dedrone supplies CUAS systems to Ukraine and increases signal library
Dedrone has announced a strategic expansion via 16 new governmental contracts as the US-based CUAS company continued to develop its drone countermeasure technologies.