To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Hundreds more UAS sent to Ukraine forces with thousands more on the way

9th April 2024 - 16:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Thousands of UAS have been committed or supplied to Ukrainian forces. (Photo: Kyiv Regional Military Administration)

Both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war have been using UAS for effective low-cost attacks, as well as impactful web and social media footage. Thousands more have now been committed to Ukrainian forces.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) has sent hundreds more UAS to Ukraine’s 72nd Mechanised Brigade while the Lithuanian government will purchase approximately 3,000 Lithuanian-made UAS for use by Ukrainian forces.

Kyiv RMA has already sent more than 1,000 UAS for use with Ukrainian forces. The administration’s head Ruslan Kravchenko said further support would follow “to ensure that the Russian occupiers burn in hell”. The latest commitment was for 600 UAS.

Speaking earlier this month, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said “Lithuania will soon purchase about 3,000 additional Lithuanian-made first-person view UAS for Ukraine, worth €2 million (US$2.2 million) [and] the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us