World Defense Show 2024: Leonardo and Saudi Arabia to explore defence solutions together
Saudi Arabia has signed an MoU with Leonardo to develop and evaluate a range of investment and collaboration opportunities within the Middle East country’s defence sector.
The Ministry of Investment and the General Authority of Military Industries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the partnership on 4 February at the World Defence Show, being held this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Areas of collaboration could include airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, localisation of EW systems and radars, as well as the assembly of helicopters, Leonardo said.
“This MoU also offers the parties a focus on specialised areas of collaboration, in both Combat Air and Cross-Domain Integration fields, where Leonardo is active on next-generation technology initiatives and enabling demonstration projects,” the company noted. “These areas could include uncrewed systems, integrated sensors, digital technologies, industrialisation processes and human capital development.”
According to the MoU, both parties will investigate potential collaborations in Saudi Arabia’s supply chain and its potential support for Leonardo's initiatives. Saudi Arabia has frequently been perceived solely as a financial contributor in defence partnerships, yet the nation has been actively striving to develop its own defence manufacturing capabilities.
The MoU is also set to contribute to the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which aims to implement reforms in the public sector, diversifying the economy.
