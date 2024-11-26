L3 Harris completes review of satellite communications payloads

L3Harris has completed the critical design review of major payloads it is designing, developing and producing in support of Lockheed Martin Space’s Tranche 2 (T2) Transport Layer Beta contract.

The payloads are 45 mission payload (MPL) radios and 40 CXK-1000 radios. Lockheed Martin is providing the satellites under a contract with the SDA.

The MPL radios will handle and process warfighting data supporting Integrated Broadcast System-Low Earth orbit (IBS-L) and tactical satellite communication users.

The CXK-1000 radios will enable Ka-band communication which enables the transmission of data to and from the satellites.

L3Harris is also involved with Tranche 0 (T0) Tracking Layer and four of the company’s missile-tracking satellites were launched into orbit in 2024 as part of the effort.

The company is also designing and building 16 missile-tracking satellites as part of the Tranche 1 (T1) Tracking Layer which is designed to detect, track and fuse threat data provided to the warfighter in real time. The satellites are expected to launch next year.

In 2024, the SDA awarded L3Harris a US$919 million contract to develop 18 infrared space vehicles for the T2 Tracking Layer programme, which will provide near-global missile warning and tracking coverage.