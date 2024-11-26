L3 Harris completes review of satellite communications payloads

Should the US be concerned about the state of its nuclear arsenal?
“We are going to get spare parts out of museums,” warns a former commander of USSTRATCOM.
L3Harris has completed the critical design review of major payloads it is designing, developing and producing in support of Lockheed Martin Space’s Tranche 2 (T2) Transport Layer Beta contract.
The payloads are 45 mission payload (MPL) radios and 40 CXK-1000 radios. Lockheed Martin is providing the satellites under a contract with the SDA.
The MPL radios will handle and process warfighting data supporting Integrated Broadcast System-Low Earth orbit (IBS-L) and tactical satellite communication users.
US awards $1.5 billion in deals for Transport Layer satellites
Lockheed Martin deploys ten satellites for Low-Earth Orbit comms
US Space Force accelerates acquisition and development of capabilities
The CXK-1000 radios will enable Ka-band communication which enables the transmission of data to and from the satellites.
L3Harris is also involved with Tranche 0 (T0) Tracking Layer and four of the company’s missile-tracking satellites were launched into orbit in 2024 as part of the effort.
The company is also designing and building 16 missile-tracking satellites as part of the Tranche 1 (T1) Tracking Layer which is designed to detect, track and fuse threat data provided to the warfighter in real time. The satellites are expected to launch next year.
In 2024, the SDA awarded L3Harris a US$919 million contract to develop 18 infrared space vehicles for the T2 Tracking Layer programme, which will provide near-global missile warning and tracking coverage.
The training and simulation company’s new contract for the German Navy will replicate its NH90 Sea Tiger helicopter, which is set to join the fleet in 2025.
Sweden defence minister Pål Jonson said that the materials provided for 14 Gripen aircraft were part of a larger package.
The formal contract is expected before the end of 2024. Lockheed Martin stated in October 2024 that negotiations surrounding the Lots 18 and 19 were still underway.
The contract will last for seven years and will provide comprehensive maintenance services for the US Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard.
The consortium has given details on the next-generation of sensing and jamming capabilities on the Eurofighter Typhoon without needing to update the airframe, according to the group’s partners.