Lockheed Martin deploys ten satellites for Low-Earth Orbit comms

SDA's T0TL is a proliferated LEO constellation that will demonstrate low-latency communication and provide a resilient network of integrated capabilities.

The small satellites were launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on 2 September. Soon after lift-off, SDA confirmed separation of all ten of the Lockheed Martin-built satellites from the launch vehicle.

Each satellite incorporates a Terran Orbital bus and payload processors and is equipped with SmartSat, Lockheed Martin's software platform that makes it easier to add and change missions in orbit through simple uploads.

Related Articles

Northrop Grumman delivers components for Arctic satellite broadband mission

US awards $1.5 billion in deals for Transport Layer satellites

DSEI 2023: Kromek to debut SATCOM-linked radiation detectors

The satellites also host Link 16 radios to introduce a terrestrial-proven network in space. Link-16 will enable sensor-to-shooter targeting by connecting systems that include fighter aircraft and Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) networks.

Lockheed Martin is currently building 42 satellites for SDA's Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) and was recently awarded an agreement to build 36 of SDA's 72 Beta variant satellites for its Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) constellation.

The T1TL and T2TL Beta satellites will be assembled, integrated, and tested in Lockheed Martin's new small satellite processing facility that is designed for the high-volume delivery of complete satellites.