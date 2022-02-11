KUB loitering munition may find role in future Ukraine conflict

USAF kickstarts E-3G AWACS replacement effort
The USAF has stepped up efforts to replace a fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.
Russian manufacturer Kalashnikov Group announced in late January that it will commence exports of the KUB loitering munition in cooperation with Rosoboronexport.
KUB (made by Kalashnikov subsidiary Zala Aero and also known as KYB) was unveiled at the 2019 IDEX conference in Abu Dhabi.
Kalashnikov has claimed that the loitering munition is unique in its speed (130km/h), 30-minute time of flight (30min) and payload capabilities (see table) but these boasts may be false. For instance, the US-made Switchblade 300 can travel at 160km/h.
The manufacturer has also referred to the successful use of KUB in combat. It has been used
