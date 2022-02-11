To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

KUB loitering munition may find role in future Ukraine conflict

11th February 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

RSS

KUB loitering munition ready for take-off. (Photo: Zala Aero)

A future conflict between Russia and Ukraine could see KUB used as a defensive loitering munition in a form of aerial minefield against the Bayraktar TB2.

Russian manufacturer Kalashnikov Group announced in late January that it will commence exports of the KUB loitering munition in cooperation with Rosoboronexport.

KUB (made by Kalashnikov subsidiary Zala Aero and also known as KYB) was unveiled at the 2019 IDEX conference in Abu Dhabi.

Kalashnikov has claimed that the loitering munition is unique in its speed (130km/h), 30-minute time of flight (30min) and payload capabilities (see table) but these boasts may be false. For instance, the US-made Switchblade 300 can travel at 160km/h.

The manufacturer has also referred to the successful use of KUB in combat. It has been used

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us