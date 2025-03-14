To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ireland to explore options for tactical UAS procurement

14th March 2025 - 10:59 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Examples of drones that comply with the NATO Class-2 Tactical UAS category include Thales and Elbit Systems’ Watchkeeper X. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Andrew Linnett)

The EU planning notice cited that the uncrewed aerial system (UAS) would be used for predominantly for reconnaissance purposes with a greater range and endurance than drones currently operated by the Irish Defence Forces.

The Irish Department of Defence (DoD) has taken the first step towards to acquire a tactical UAS platform - one with the potential for strike capabilities.

Posted on 13 March, the planning notice stated that the DoD was undertaking a “preliminary” engagement of the market, ahead of the planned procurement for the UAS platform. The new Irish government has previously stated plans to boost the size of its defence capabilities.

According to the notice, the DoD is expecting responses to the market analysis by the end of next month. The estimated date a contract could be awarded for the tactical UAS was disclosed as

