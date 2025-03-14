Ireland to explore options for tactical UAS procurement

The Irish Department of Defence (DoD) has taken the first step towards to acquire a tactical UAS platform - one with the potential for strike capabilities.

Posted on 13 March, the planning notice stated that the DoD was undertaking a “preliminary” engagement of the market, ahead of the planned procurement for the UAS platform. The new Irish government has previously stated plans to boost the size of its defence capabilities.

According to the notice, the DoD is expecting responses to the market analysis by the end of next month. The estimated date a contract could be awarded for the tactical UAS was disclosed as